Short Interest in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Rises By 31.6%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,211,100 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 35,861,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Bank of Communications Price Performance

BKFCF stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. Bank of Communications has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

