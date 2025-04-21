Short Interest in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Rises By 31.6%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,211,100 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 35,861,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Bank of Communications Price Performance
BKFCF stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. Bank of Communications has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.
About Bank of Communications
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Communications
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.