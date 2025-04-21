Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,586,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,772 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $324,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 124,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 26,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,673,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,317,537,000 after buying an additional 1,606,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 256,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after buying an additional 19,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.0 %

IR opened at $72.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.01. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

