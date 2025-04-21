Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) is Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250,000 shares during the period. Nuvalent comprises 13.3% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $113,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent stock opened at $71.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.43. Nuvalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.33.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,091,436.38. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,861,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,334.28. This represents a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,730 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

