Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647,094 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42,385 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Target worth $222,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Target by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,964,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Target by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,885,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,332,317,000 after purchasing an additional 470,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Target by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,823,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $652,014,000 after buying an additional 840,484 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $93.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.37.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

