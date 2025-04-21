MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $27.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $478,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 825,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,970,599.72. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116 in the last three months. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

