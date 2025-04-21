Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 target price (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.08.

Shares of PSA opened at $295.75 on Monday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.31 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.89%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

