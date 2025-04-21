MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of D stock opened at $53.07 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

