Natixis Buys New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,545 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.79.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $81.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.29. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 78.71%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

