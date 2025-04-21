Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 187,759 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,135,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 187,759 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $395,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $176.32 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.54.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

