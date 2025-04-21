MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $13.05 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,801 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.3 %

NXPI stock opened at $170.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.70. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.50.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

