MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,396 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $16,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $150.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 93.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.79.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

