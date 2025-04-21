Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,328,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,342 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $531,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 103.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $16,680,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 52,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,330 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $220.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The stock has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.39.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

