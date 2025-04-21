Ostrum Asset Management Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ostrum Asset Management grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Ostrum Asset Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Wolfe Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $343.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.64.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $241.86 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.50 and its 200-day moving average is $259.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.61%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

