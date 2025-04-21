Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 11,768 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $227,662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 100,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.07.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $162.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $210.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.17 and its 200 day moving average is $179.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

