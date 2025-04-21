Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Cut by Ostrum Asset Management

Ostrum Asset Management lessened its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 971.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry acquired 13,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.92 per share, for a total transaction of $984,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,620,637.60. This represents a 3.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $3,784,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,515.20. The trade was a 47.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,213 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY stock opened at $61.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 88.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

