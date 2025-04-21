Natixis Takes $5.96 Million Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Natixis acquired a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,000. Natixis owned about 0.19% of Polaris at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Polaris by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, March 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Polaris from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

Polaris Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE PII opened at $33.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.68. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 136.73%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

