OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,401,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,930 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $126,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 12.0 %

EFV stock opened at $58.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $60.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.