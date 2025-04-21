OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,671 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $31,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 121,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $35.65 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

