OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 45,132 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,132 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.75% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $15,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 945,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,326,000 after acquiring an additional 412,335 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,848,000 after purchasing an additional 342,644 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 323,880.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 314,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 314,164 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 399,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,963,000 after buying an additional 222,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 418,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,540,000 after buying an additional 190,400 shares during the period.

ICVT opened at $81.66 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.97 and a 12-month high of $89.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day moving average of $85.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1466 per share. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

