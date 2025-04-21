Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Lowered by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,888 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,969,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $59.80 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average is $59.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.