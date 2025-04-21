OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $87.67 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $87,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $103.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.94 and a 200-day moving average of $114.81. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $94.88 and a 52 week high of $121.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.00.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

