The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 172.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,135 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,670,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,015,035,000 after acquiring an additional 253,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,916,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,477,000 after purchasing an additional 198,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,187,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,788,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,237,000 after buying an additional 1,172,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Trade Desk by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,376,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $50.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.49.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $116.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.10.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

