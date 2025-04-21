Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 480,430 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $31,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Tapestry by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tapestry from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $63.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average of $65.41. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $90.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,048,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,592. The trade was a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 7,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total transaction of $681,975.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,531 shares in the company, valued at $17,652,100.29. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,537 shares of company stock worth $5,730,589. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

