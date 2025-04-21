Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 274 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,114 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.13% of Akamai Technologies worth $17,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,116,398 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $489,383,000 after buying an additional 690,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $477,454,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,140,257 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $205,743,000 after purchasing an additional 138,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,244 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $88,213,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,528 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $87,188,000 after purchasing an additional 74,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $323,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,074.12. This trade represents a 13.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 10,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $924,293.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,441.76. The trade was a 30.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,394 shares of company stock worth $2,653,043. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $73.46 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $106.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average is $91.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

