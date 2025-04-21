Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,868 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 16.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 60,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.26.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $38.53 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.00%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

