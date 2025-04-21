The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Kroger were worth $27,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 28,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,872,355.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,599.82. This represents a 34.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 31,271 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $2,160,200.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,810.72. This trade represents a 27.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,056 shares of company stock valued at $19,637,066 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $71.30 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $71.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.84. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius cut Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price target on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Melius Research cut Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

