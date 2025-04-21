Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 119.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 29,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,195.12. This represents a 37.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $459,201.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,224. The trade was a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $275.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $316.90. The company has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $337.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Baird R W lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.47.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

