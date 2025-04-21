Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,142 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Landing Point Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 215,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,457,000 after buying an additional 140,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI opened at $329.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $262.03 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.53.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,924.85. This represents a 30.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at $39,367,568.04. The trade was a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Barclays dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $348.00 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.56.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

