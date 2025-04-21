iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Purchased by Optivise Advisory Services LLC

Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $76.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $94.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.52.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

