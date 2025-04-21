Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $23.38 Million Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,817,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,370 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $23,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

NYSE PBR opened at $11.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This represents a yield of 19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 138.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PBR shares. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

