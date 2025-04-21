Optivise Advisory Services LLC Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCMT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,536,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,627,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,748,000 after purchasing an additional 145,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HCMT opened at $25.76 on Monday. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $333.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19.

About Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

