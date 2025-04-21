Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $30.84 Million Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.16% of AerCap worth $30,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 95.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at about $7,507,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,261,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,141,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $97.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $82.21 and a 12 month high of $107.36.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AER. UBS Group lowered shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AerCap from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

