Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 16,450 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Novartis were worth $23,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth $3,873,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,674,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 41,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 30,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS stock opened at $110.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a one year low of $94.72 and a one year high of $120.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day moving average is $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $226.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $3.8695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

