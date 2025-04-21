Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 948 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGCP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 83,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

