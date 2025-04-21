Forum Financial Management LP Has $409,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 22.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in 3M by 255.1% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 78,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 56,734 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 44.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 72,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 22,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 116,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,993,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,645 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $247,161.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,238.25. This trade represents a 24.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $269,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,918.68. This trade represents a 90.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.47.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $130.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. 3M has a 12 month low of $90.65 and a 12 month high of $156.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

