First Trust Advisors LP Has $112.66 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 333,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,375 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $112,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 34.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,217,000 after acquiring an additional 100,042 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in ANSYS by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 445,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,331 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,032.30. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $302.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.32. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.06 and a twelve month high of $363.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

