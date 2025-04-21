Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Decreased by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Nucor Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $110.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.02. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $193.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.16%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

