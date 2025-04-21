Select Asset Management & Trust Boosts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Select Asset Management & Trust boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 252.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Hershey were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,571,000 after buying an additional 389,404 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $1,939,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Hershey by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $166.41 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $211.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.35.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $41,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,936. This trade represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

