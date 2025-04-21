Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Lessened by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5,403.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 470,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,722 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,423,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,136,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $420.59 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.98 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $425.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.47. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.