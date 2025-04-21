Optivise Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,075 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $48.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.32. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $55.90.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

