52,916 Shares in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Purchased by Optivise Advisory Services LLC

Optivise Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 52,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 77,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 57,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $25.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $339.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

