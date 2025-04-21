Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Boosted by Select Asset Management & Trust

Select Asset Management & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 9.1% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $183.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.65 and its 200-day moving average is $197.60. The company has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

