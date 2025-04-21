Select Asset Management & Trust Acquires Shares of 4,190 Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Select Asset Management & Trust bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 284.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 55,234 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 201,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 61,499 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 135.7% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 122,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 29,855 shares in the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

BITB opened at $46.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $59.07.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

