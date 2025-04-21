Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,196 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 81,497 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HIX opened at $4.00 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

