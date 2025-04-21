Norinchukin Bank The Buys 537 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $445,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,534,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,969 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 876,745 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,454,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,391,000 after purchasing an additional 736,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,766,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of STZ opened at $186.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.46 and a 52 week high of $265.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.56 and a 200-day moving average of $206.29.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.42.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

