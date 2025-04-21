Senator Investment Group LP Has $10.52 Million Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Senator Investment Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 1.87% of Astronics worth $10,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATRO. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Astronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Astronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Astronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 77,099 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $1,892,780.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,794.30. This trade represents a 92.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Astronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Astronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $21.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $767.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.52 and a beta of 1.26. Astronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.18.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.27. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $208.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

