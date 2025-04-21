Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 239.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,696,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196,405 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up about 3.0% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $102,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.5 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at $30,721,357.15. This represents a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 17,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $1,241,367.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,212.12. The trade was a 33.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,486 shares of company stock worth $10,561,895. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

