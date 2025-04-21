Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,240 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBD. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.11 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

