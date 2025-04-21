Senator Investment Group LP Cuts Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Senator Investment Group LP reduced its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $21,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $123.21 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.99.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.28.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

