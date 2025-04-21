Senator Investment Group LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Senator Investment Group LP lowered its stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800,882 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP owned 1.40% of Perimeter Solutions worth $26,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Perimeter Solutions

In other news, Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $2,292,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 471,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,142.42. This represents a 34.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group raised Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

PRM opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.04 and a beta of 1.88. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $86.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Perimeter Solutions Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

